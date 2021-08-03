iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Purchased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 106,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,162. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

