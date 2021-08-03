iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Trimmed by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 9.3% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after acquiring an additional 252,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $110.02. 185,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.