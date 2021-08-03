iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 989,433 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 889,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 277,844 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $129.61. 76,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,687. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

