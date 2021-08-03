iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.37 and last traded at $39.37. 4,292,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,551,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.07.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.