iSpecimen (ISPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPC opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. iSpecimen has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

