Italo (XTA) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Italo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Italo has a market capitalization of $26,518.03 and $2.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Italo has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00100964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00141608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,974.94 or 0.99950633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.54 or 0.00848935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.