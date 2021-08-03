Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $3.86

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $3.68. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.