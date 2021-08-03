Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.32

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.32 and last traded at C$9.22, with a volume of 891379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.53.

The company has a current ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 39.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.82.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.1889915 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

