J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,168.90 ($15.27). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 1,154 ($15.08), with a volume of 98,440 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JDW shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,894.54.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.