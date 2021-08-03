J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.29

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 158200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.37.

The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.9796 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

