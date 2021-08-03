Jack W. Schuler Sells 102,000 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $202,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,579. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 419,061 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

