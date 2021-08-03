Jack W. Schuler Sells 14,700 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $31,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SLNO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 1,269,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,579. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 419,061 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

