Jack W. Schuler Sells 172,717 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 172,717 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $452,518.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 1,269,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,579. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.