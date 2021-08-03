Jack W. Schuler Sells 172,717 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 172,717 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $452,518.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 1,269,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,579. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,464 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41,924 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.