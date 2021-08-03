Jack W. Schuler Sells 41,195 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 41,195 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $42,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SLNO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

