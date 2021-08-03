Jack W. Schuler Sells 80,498 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 80,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $101,427.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SLNO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,579. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 48,464 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,924 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.