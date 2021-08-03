Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Engineering Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.150-$6.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.15-6.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.46. 1,039,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.88. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $145.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

