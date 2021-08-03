James Nathan Jones Sells 1,041 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO James Nathan Jones sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total transaction of $339,896.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,986.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ STMP traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.38. The stock had a trading volume of 462,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,747. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.42. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $328.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.25.
Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after acquiring an additional 328,305 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 404.6% during the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 215,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,335,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 47.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after acquiring an additional 180,853 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stamps.com Company Profile
Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.
