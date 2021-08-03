James Nathan Jones Sells 1,041 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO James Nathan Jones sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total transaction of $339,896.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,986.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ STMP traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.38. The stock had a trading volume of 462,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,747. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.42. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $328.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.25.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after acquiring an additional 328,305 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 404.6% during the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 215,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,335,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 47.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after acquiring an additional 180,853 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

