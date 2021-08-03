Jamf (JAMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.74 million. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. On average, analysts expect Jamf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JAMF opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.45. Jamf has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.11.

JAMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

