Jamie Levy Acquires 100,000 Shares of Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Jamie Levy bought 100,000 shares of Generation Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.82 per share, with a total value of C$82,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,688,600 shares in the company, valued at C$3,024,652.

Jamie Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generation Mining alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Jamie Levy purchased 100,000 shares of Generation Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,000.00.

Shares of Generation Mining stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.81. 920,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,545. Generation Mining Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.84 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.