Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.26

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$35.26 and last traded at C$34.55, with a volume of 54261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

JWEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.97.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.01.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

