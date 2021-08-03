Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$45.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.

JWEL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Jamieson Wellness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.97.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,741. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$32.08 and a 12 month high of C$46.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

