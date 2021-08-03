Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Down 0.7%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09). Approximately 665,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,252,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).

The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.65. The company has a market capitalization of £18.36 million and a P/E ratio of 8.88.

About Jangada Mines (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

