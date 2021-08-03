Jarvis+ Hits Market Capitalization of $703,134.95 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $703,134.95 and $208,266.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

