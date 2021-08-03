Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $1.01 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00060752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.40 or 0.00811265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00094873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042397 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

