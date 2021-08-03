Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.40-14.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02-3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.400-$14.700 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.50. The stock had a trading volume of 655,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,977. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $109.53 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
