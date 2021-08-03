Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.40-14.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02-3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.400-$14.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.50. The stock had a trading volume of 655,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,977. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $109.53 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.94.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.