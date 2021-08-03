Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,142 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $31,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $170.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.28. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $108.46 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JAZZ. Barclays increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

