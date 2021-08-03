Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Colgate-Palmolive’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

