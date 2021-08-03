Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Textron Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Textron in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.77. Textron has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $72.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Textron by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,451,000 after buying an additional 1,234,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Textron by 8.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after acquiring an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after acquiring an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after acquiring an additional 336,138 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

