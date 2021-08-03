Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HXL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81. Hexcel has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -220.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,908,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,961,000 after buying an additional 352,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

