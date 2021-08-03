Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Hold

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair cut Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

NASDAQ:TBIO traded up $8.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.59. 1,383,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,270. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -163.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $880,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $677,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Translate Bio by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

