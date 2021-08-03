Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 37.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €121.04 ($142.40).

ETR HLAG opened at €191.40 ($225.18) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €180.54. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a fifty-two week high of €205.80 ($242.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

