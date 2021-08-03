Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€70.75” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €70.75 ($83.24) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Danone in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Danone in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.06 ($70.66).

Get Danone alerts:

Danone stock opened at €63.28 ($74.45) on Tuesday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.93.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.