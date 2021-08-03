Jeffrey W. Ferguson Sells 14,653 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,653 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $715,066.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CG traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.89. 4,659,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,381. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 52.35%. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.