JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.50.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.