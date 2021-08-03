Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $25.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,513.33. 56,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,416.84. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market cap of $188.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.93, a PEG ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

