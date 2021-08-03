Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,122 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.5% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,578,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a PE ratio of -90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

