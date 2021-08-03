Jetcoin (JET) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $630,564.43 and approximately $832,119.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00060933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.09 or 0.00815417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00095540 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042306 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

