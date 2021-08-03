JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Update

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 6,640,000 shares. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JFrog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Get JFrog alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JFrog by 531.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 109.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FROG traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $42.93. 513,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,110. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.