JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 3.4%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.66 and last traded at $56.63. 9,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,525,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,633 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,433,000 after acquiring an additional 91,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after acquiring an additional 294,304 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 939,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 116,151 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

