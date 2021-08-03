JMP Securities Increases Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $19.50

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $19.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.
NYSE:ABR opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 373,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 899,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 803,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 29,277 shares during the period. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
