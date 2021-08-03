JMP Securities Increases Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $19.50

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $19.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

NYSE:ABR opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 373,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 899,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 803,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 29,277 shares during the period. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

