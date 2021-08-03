John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.40 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

NYSE JBT opened at $144.67 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.21.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $741,721. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

