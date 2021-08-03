Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $174.48

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $174.48 and last traded at $174.15, with a volume of 167287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

The company has a market cap of $456.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

