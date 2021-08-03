Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,875,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,892,000 after buying an additional 300,537 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $173.64. The stock had a trading volume of 257,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.47. The company has a market cap of $457.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

