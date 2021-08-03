Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,875,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,892,000 after purchasing an additional 300,537 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $172.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

