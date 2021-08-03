Joseph Baratta Sells 64,904 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,941,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.16. 2,676,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,070. The stock has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $117.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.80.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,322,000 after purchasing an additional 307,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,026,000 after acquiring an additional 552,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,606,000 after acquiring an additional 306,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

