Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Joules Group (LON:JOUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JOUL. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Joules Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Joules Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Joules Group alerts:

Shares of LON JOUL traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 260 ($3.40). 440,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 274.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £290.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49. Joules Group has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Joules Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.