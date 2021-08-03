JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €95.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €99.71 ($117.31).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW stock opened at €84.90 ($99.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €89.10. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.