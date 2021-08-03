JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$60.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.67.

TSE:FTS traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$56.84. 522,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,620. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.97 and a 1 year high of C$57.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.78 billion and a PE ratio of 21.59.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

