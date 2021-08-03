JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NXPRF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Nexans stock remained flat at $$93.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.03. Nexans has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $93.80.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

