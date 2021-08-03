JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXGPF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPF remained flat at $$108.00 during trading on Tuesday. NEXT has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $115.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.56.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

